MP Man Arrested along Bengal Border for 'Smuggling' Mobile Phones into Bangladesh

A man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling mobile phones into Bangladesh through the Petrapole integrated check-post in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a BSF statement said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel conducted vehicle checking at the international border on Saturday and seized six new mobile phones concealed in the driver's cabin of a truck, it said.

During interrogation, the truck driver, a resident of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, claimed he was given the mobile phones by a person at a petrol pump in Chakdaha in North 24 Parganas district and was asked to deliver them to a person in Bangladesh, the statement said. He claimed the man at the petrol pump had promised him Rs 500 upon delivery of the mobile phones, it said.

The driver was arrested and the truck, along with the mobile phones and export goods with a total valuation of Rs 21 lakh, was seized and handed over to Customs officials in Petrapole, the statement added.