MP Man Axes Wife to Death After She Insists on Going to Parents' House

Jabalpur: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband over a petty argument in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Ashok Chakravarty (48) allegedly attacked his wife Rajini with an axe at their house in Barbati village around 3 pm.

The couple had had a quarrel over Rajini wanting to visit her parents, city superintendent of police Ravi Chouhan said.

"He attacked his wife multiple times, killing her on the spot," Chouhan said. Chakravarty was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

