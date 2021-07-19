MP Man Beaten Up for Suspected Liquor Theft; Video Goes Viral

A man was severely beaten up by three persons who suspected him of liquor theft in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, the video of which went viral on social media, officials said on Monday. The incident took place under Amola police stations limits on Sunday and the video has been shot by one of the accused and shared on social media, they said.

“Parmanand Prajapati was hit by three people who accused him of stealing some 20 to 30 litres of locally-made liquor from an eatery in Baroudi village. Prajapati has named Rajkumar Lodhi, Awdesh Lodhi and Ajay Lodhi in his complaint. The video shows the victim being hit by sticks after both his legs are tied. The accused also inserted a piece of cloth in his mouth while administering the beating," an official said. All the three named by Prajapati have been charged under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and other offences of the Indian Penal Code, Amola police station in charge Raghavendra Yadav said.

