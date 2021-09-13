MP Man Beats Wife with Sticks in Alirajpur, Video Goes Viral

A viral video has emerged from Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh in which a man is seen beating up his wife with a stick after she was found alone with a boy at her home. The man dragged his wife out of his house and beat her up in the middle of a road in Chhoti Vegalgaon village in the Sondwa police station area on September 10. The man also tried to disrobe his wife with the help of his friends and father. The video of the incident went viral on social media after which police arrested six persons.

The man had called two of his friends to his house after seeing his wife with a boy in his room. First, he dragged his wife out of his house, and later the boy who was seen alone with her was also taken out. They both were thrashed brutally. A minor recorded the video and uploaded it on social media. Later, the video went viral.

It is clearly visible in the video that the mother-in-law of the woman is instigating her son to thrash the woman and boy.

After the video went viral, the police swung into action. Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said that the woman’s husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and two friends of the husband have been arrested. A minor, who was making the video has also been detained, he said.

The senior police official said that cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in July, a 19-year old woman was brutally beaten up and hung from a tree after she tried to run away from her husband’s house for the second time in the Alirajpur district. A video of the incident had gone viral showing that a woman was beaten up by three men using sticks after being dragged into a field.

