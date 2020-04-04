Take the pledge to vote

MP Man Claims Cops Beat Father to Death during Dhar Lockdown

Refuting the allegations, Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh said, 'We got information that a man was lying on the street. We rushed him to hospital where he died.'

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
Representational image

Bhopal: The family of a 65-year-old man in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh claimed he died of a police beating during lockdown on Saturday when he was out to buy essentials, a charge denied by officials.

Tigu Budhya died in Gurji village under Dhamnod police station limits, 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, after police hit him, said his son Raju.

Refuting the allegations, Superintendent of Police Adityapratap Singh said, "We got information that a man was lying on the street. We rushed him to hospital where he died."

"My father was beaten to death by the police between 6:30-7am. He had gone to buy essentials. My brother-in-law has said police came in vehicles and thrashed my father," Raju told reporters.

Singh said the incident was being probed and a team of doctors was conducting post mortem to find out the cause of death.

Meanwhile, local Congress MLA Panchilal Meda said the incident was unfortunate and police should not have acted in this manner.

"His body had marks of assault by sticks. I request the district collector to conduct the deceased's examination by a team of government doctors and a local doctor. The guilty should be punished," Meda said.

