MP Man Commits Suicide After Scuffle With Dalit Senior Citizen, ‘Feared’ Arrest under SC/ST Act

Two days after a tiff with a Dalit man, a man committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on Sunday.On Friday, the man, identified as Rajendra Rajput, got into a scuffle with 60-year-old Sundarlal Ahriwal, wherein the latter sustained injuries.The Samanya Pichhra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS) has alleged that Rajput committed suicide for the fear of being booked under the SC/ST Act. The body has been sent for postmortem.A team of SAPAKS functionaries approached the family of the deceased on Sunday. They said that based on their findings and statements of the family, they concluded that Rajput ended his life after he was told by villagers that he would be booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Ahirwar’s complaint and would be arrested shortly.The police, however, said that nothing has emerged from the probe which could confirm SAPAKS allegation.“A case has been lodged under section 174 of IPC and the matter is being probed,” Vineet Kapoor, Superintendent of Police Vidisha, said.SAPAKS has sought Rs 1 crore as compensation for Rajput’s family. They have also demanded that Ahirwar be booked for abetment of suicide.