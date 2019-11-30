Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Man Creates Fake E-wallet and Dupes Users of Rs 80 Lakh, Arrested

Sourabh Choubey created an e-wallet named 'M-2-Money' into which complainant Anil Singh, a Jabalpur resident, deposited Rs 6 lakh but was then unable to access it.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Man Creates Fake E-wallet and Dupes Users of Rs 80 Lakh, Arrested
Image for representation.

Jabalpur: A 24-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand by Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly duping a person of Rs 6 lakh in an e-wallet fraud, an official said on Saturday.

Sourabh Choubey created an e-wallet named "M-2-Money" into which complainant Anil Singh, a Jabalpur resident, deposited Rs 6 lakh but was then unable to access it, said Ankit Shukla, Superintendent of Police, State Cyber Jabalpur zone.

Choubey, a resident of Pali in Umaria district, was held from Jharkhand after Singh filed a complaint, he said.

"The e-wallet created by Choubey had facilities like bill payment and shopping. The accused offered an interest of one per cent per day to attract depositors to his e-wallet. He got it designed by an Indore-based engineer for Rs 10 lakh, which he collected from friends, and then had it launched on Google Playstore," the SP said.

Shukla said Choubey, pursuing a diploma in mining from a private university in Sagar district, managed to get 5,000 users for his e-wallet.

"He denied access to the depositors after the money in the e-wallet touched Rs 80 lakh. He splurged it on a luxury car, jewellery, foreign tours. We are gathering details of other such complaints registered against him," Shukla said.

Police said the fraud was the first of its kind in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram