MP Man Dies After Colleague Inserts Air Compressor into His Rectum for 'Fun'

A shocking incident of what was initially harmless fun tuned tragic for a man in Madhya Pradesh who died after his colleague inserted an air compressor into his rectum, reports The Times of India.

The incident took place in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh where 25-year-old Lallu Singh Thakur who works in a flour mill was cleaning himself with an air compressor before leaving work for the day. His colleague – 24-year-old Gabbar Kol – soon joined him and playfully inserted the air compressor into Lallu’s rectum, according to TOI.

Almost instantly, Lallu fell down on the floor unconscious and was rushed to a hospital nearby where according to TOI, he died.

“The CCTV footage showed that the accused was simply playing with the air compressor and inserted it into Lallu’s rectum just for fun. Lallu died in the hospital on September 2 and a case of unnatural death has been filed against him. A detailed investigation was carried out.” Kolgawan police station in-charge, DP Singh Chauhan told TOI adding that the accused has been arrested and booked for unintentional murder.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here