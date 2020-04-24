Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP Man Dies of Covid-19 in Nigeria, Daughter Seeks PM’s Help to Bring Back Body to India

The Bhopal-based family has claimed it has received no help from the Nigerian authorities or from the company where the man worked.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 24, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: AP)

Bhopal: A Bhopal-based girl has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance after her father who worked with a Nigerian company died a couple of days ago, with the family saying it has received no help from authorities in the African country.

Deepika Sharma took to Twitter on Friday to say her father, Satyendra Sharma, worked with Dangote Industries Pvt Limited in the Nigerian capital of Lagos as Deputy General Manager. On April 16, he was admitted to the Mainland Hospital Yaba where tests confirmed malaria and chest infection.

Sharma, an only child, said her father was tested for COVID-18 a day later, with the hospital saying the report would be available by April 19. By April 21, the company HR contacted the family in Bhopal and said the patient was recovering.

The HR representatives on April 22 contacted the family again and said Sharma was feeling breathless and was put on ventilator. By evening, the company informed the family about his death.

However, the report on COVID-19 was still not made available by Thursday and neither the hospital nor the company offer any concrete information on Sharma, claimed the girl.

Deepika said Nigerian authorities at Lagos weren’t offering any information on her father.

"I request PM Modi, Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Nigeria to look into the medical negligence in my father’s case,” she requested authorities on twitter. She also asked them to help her in receiving the medical reports of her father and bring back his body.

