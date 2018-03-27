MP Man Drives Burning Tanker Away From Petrol Pump Saving Lives

The swift action and bravery of a driver saved many lives as he drove a burning tanker away from a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district.The vehicle caught fire when it was unloading fuel at the petrol pump on Sunday. The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Sajid Khan, a native of Seoni.Khan decided to drive the burning tanker away from human habitation, leaving behind scary trail of fire on the road that left passersby in a state of panic.He stopped after driving for around 5 km. Initially, he tried to douse the fire with an extinguisher but the blaze was too strong. Finally, the fire department was called in and it was brought under control.Khan suffered burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Narsingpur."I realised I had to get the tanker away. I didn’t waste time thinking and just drove it away from human habitation. The locals were terrified but rushed me to the hospital," Khan said.