Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Nagin' Dance Turns Fatal, Man Dies after Tumbling to Floor at Ganesh Immersion in Madhya Pradesh

The incident, which was reported on Friday, took place when a group of devotees were busy celebrating the Ganesha Idol immersion ceremony in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 14, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Nagin' Dance Turns Fatal, Man Dies after Tumbling to Floor at Ganesh Immersion in Madhya Pradesh
Men performing Nagin dance at the Ganesha Immersion ceremony in Madhya Pradesh.
Loading...

Seoni (MP): In a shocking incident on Saturday, a man died after falling on his head while performing the 'Nagin' dance in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. The deceased was identified as Gurucharan Thakur.

In the popular 'nagin' (or snake) dance, one performer dances like a serpent while the other, imitating a snake charmer, plays a wind instrument in order to tame the reptile.

The incident, reported on Friday, took place when a group of devotees were celebrating the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony. Several of them started shaking their leg to the the beats of the 'nagin' dance, which the disc jockey (DJ) played on popular demand. A local youth, clad in a sari, climbed on to the stage and started dancing while Thakur imitated a snake charmer, using his handkerchief as the instrument.

Images showed the two men thoroughly enjoying their dance before Thakur started jumping on the floor. He tumbled, but continued dancing before falling again, with his head hitting the floor hard.

Thakur remained motionless for the next few seconds, with his friends suspecting he was exhausted from the dancing. After he did not respond to repeated calls, the people around realised Thakur had passed away.

A local videographer was present at the function and the entire incident was recorded on camera.

The deceased's father said Thakur was recently injured in a road accident and had sustained injuries to his head. However, his son had completely recovered after treatment, he added.

Soon after Thakur’s death, panicked locals informed the police, who reached the spot and took possession of the body. The police are yet to receive the post-mortem report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram