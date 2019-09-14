'Nagin' Dance Turns Fatal, Man Dies after Tumbling to Floor at Ganesh Immersion in Madhya Pradesh

Seoni (MP): In a shocking incident on Saturday, a man died after falling on his head while performing the 'Nagin' dance in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. The deceased was identified as Gurucharan Thakur.

In the popular 'nagin' (or snake) dance, one performer dances like a serpent while the other, imitating a snake charmer, plays a wind instrument in order to tame the reptile.

The incident, reported on Friday, took place when a group of devotees were celebrating the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony. Several of them started shaking their leg to the the beats of the 'nagin' dance, which the disc jockey (DJ) played on popular demand. A local youth, clad in a sari, climbed on to the stage and started dancing while Thakur imitated a snake charmer, using his handkerchief as the instrument.

Images showed the two men thoroughly enjoying their dance before Thakur started jumping on the floor. He tumbled, but continued dancing before falling again, with his head hitting the floor hard.

Thakur remained motionless for the next few seconds, with his friends suspecting he was exhausted from the dancing. After he did not respond to repeated calls, the people around realised Thakur had passed away.

A local videographer was present at the function and the entire incident was recorded on camera.

The deceased's father said Thakur was recently injured in a road accident and had sustained injuries to his head. However, his son had completely recovered after treatment, he added.

Soon after Thakur’s death, panicked locals informed the police, who reached the spot and took possession of the body. The police are yet to receive the post-mortem report.

