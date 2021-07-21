MP Man Forces Wife to Drink Acid, Booked for Attempt to Murder After DCW Intervenes

Soon after the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal raised the issue of a woman, who was forced to drink acid by her husband, and is hospitalised in critical condition in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh police swung into action, charging woman’s husband with an attempt to murder.

After being forced to drink acid by her husband in Gwalior recently, the victim had suffered serious damages in internal organs right from neck to stomach.

DCW chief had written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking strict action against the man who allegedly forced his wife to drink acid. The woman is admitted to a hospital in Delhi and her condition is critical, the commission said.

Maliwal asked CM Chouhan to get the culprits arrested as soon as possible and ensure strict action against the police officers who handled the case in an insensitive manner. The 25-year-old woman was forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law on June 28.

Earlier, the police in Gwalior had lodged a case of dowry harassment against the woman’s in-laws but after the intervention of DCW, the police added more sections in the case. The prime accused Virendra Jatav, woman’s husband has been booked for attempt to murder and Jatav’s sister has been booked for harassment.

After the woman gave the statement in New Delhi revealing that she was made to drink acid, fresh sections have been added in the case and the accused will be arrested soon, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. A woman from the family has been arrested.

The woman, a native of Simariya in Ghatigaon area of Gwalior, was married to Dabra native Virendra Jatav in April 2021. The bride’s family spent Rs 10 lakh in the marriage but the husband later asked her to bring Rs 3 lakh from her parents to buy a car.

Jatav even started physically harassing the woman and forced her to drink acid. Locals admitted her to hospital and later Dabra police booked her husband and others for dowry harassment.

SHO Dabra Vinayak Shukla said that woman’s mother had lodged a police complaint on July 4 alleging that her husband and others harassed her daughter due to which she drank some toxic liquid.

On the basis of the complaint, Dabra police had booked the husband on charges of dowry harassment, said the police.

(With inputs from Sushil Agrawal)

