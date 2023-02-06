CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Man Gets Death Penalty for Attempt to Rape and Murder of 7-year-old Girl
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 21:43 IST

Indore, India

Saddam was charged with murder and abduction under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (File photo/News18)

A man was sentenced to death by a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for killing a 7-year-old girl after abducting her with the intention of committing rape but failing to do so as she raised an alarm that attracted a mob.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Surekha Mishra sentenced Saddam (31) to death and also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him, while directing the state government to give Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the girl’s family.

Saddam was charged with murder and abduction under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, district public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said.

“Saddam abducted the seven-year-old girl with the intention of raping her on September 23, 2022 when she was playing near her grandmother’s house in Azad Nagar area. He took her to his house but failed to rape her after she raised an alarm. Enraged, he stabbed her 29 times and killed her," Srivastava said.

“After committing the crime, Saddam came out of his house and threatened the eyewitnesses saying he would kill them if they approached police. A CCTV camera installed in the Azad Nagar area had footage of Saddam abducting the girl and his fingerprints were found on the knife recovered from his possession. The DNA report also confirmed his involvement," he informed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
February 06, 2023
last updated:February 06, 2023, 21:43 IST
