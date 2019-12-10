MP Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Raping Teenage Girl in 2012
Shriwas had taken the girl to his village in Ater tehsil in Bhind district from Porsa in Morena district under some pretext in October, 2012, and raped her.
Representative image.
Morena (MP): A 32-year-old man was handed life imprisonment by a local court for raping a 15-year-old girl and confining her in his house in Bhind district in 2012. The court of additional sessions judge Dharmendra Tada on Monday convicted Arvind Shriwas on the charge of rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of
Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed him life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on Shriwas. According to prosecution, Shriwas had taken the girl to his village in Ater tehsil in Bhind district from Porsa in Morena district under some pretext in October, 2012, and raped her.
He held the girl captive for nearly 15 days before she managed to get herself freed, Assistant Prosecution Officer Brajesh Khatri said on Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mizoram Volleyball Player Breastfeeds Baby on Field During Interval, Viral Photo Wins Internet
- Shweta Basu Prasad Announces Separation from Husband Rohit Mittal in Less Than a Year of Marriage
- Drag Shows, Books and Films: India's Queer Community Comes Together for First Rainbow Lit Fest
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway