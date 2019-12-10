Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Raping Teenage Girl in 2012

Shriwas had taken the girl to his village in Ater tehsil in Bhind district from Porsa in Morena district under some pretext in October, 2012, and raped her.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
MP Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Raping Teenage Girl in 2012
Representative image.

Morena (MP): A 32-year-old man was handed life imprisonment by a local court for raping a 15-year-old girl and confining her in his house in Bhind district in 2012. The court of additional sessions judge Dharmendra Tada on Monday convicted Arvind Shriwas on the charge of rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of

Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed him life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on Shriwas. According to prosecution, Shriwas had taken the girl to his village in Ater tehsil in Bhind district from Porsa in Morena district under some pretext in October, 2012, and raped her.

He held the girl captive for nearly 15 days before she managed to get herself freed, Assistant Prosecution Officer Brajesh Khatri said on Tuesday.

whatsapp

