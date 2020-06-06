MP Man Kills Self, Kin Claim Bribery Demand by Cops Was Trigger

A 26-year-old man has committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district due to harassment by police, kin of the deceased have alleged.

Family members of the deceased Atul Jaiswal, who hanged himself at his place in Sanjay Nagar locality in Dhamnod area on Friday, alleged that some police personnel had demanded a hefty bribe to hush up a bootlegging case registered against him and others.

Superintendent of Police AP Singh on Saturday took Dhamnod police station sub-inspector Brij Bhushan Hirve and constables Rahul and Shailendra off field duty and attached them to police line, an order said.

In police parlance, 'line attached' means when someone's conduct is under scanner and an inquiry is



necessary, he is ' line attached'( line hazir) and divested of all important work.

According to kin of the deceased, he had mentioned the harassment by the police in his suicide note.

Area Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) NK Kansautia said the allegation against the police is being probed.

He said strict action will be taken if any police personnel is found guilty after investigation.