English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Man Posts Photo of Rahul Gandhi With 'Cap & Beard', Booked for Morphing
The complainant contended that the doctored image had hurt him as well as other supporters of the Congress chief.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Ujjain: A case was filed against a person in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district for allegedly uploading an objectionable doctored image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Facebook, police said Monday.
The doctored photograph, uploaded by one Manish Vijayvargiya, shows Gandhi wearing a cap and sporting a beard, an official said. After the image was uploaded on April 4, Ujjain district Congress IT and social media cell chief Sahil Dehelvi approached the police and filed a complaint.
The complainant contended that the doctored image had hurt him as well as other supporters of the Congress chief, police said.
After the complaint was made on April 7, a probe was carried out following which a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vijayvargiya, sub-inspector Tarun Kureel of Madhav Nagar police station said Monday. He said no arrest has been made in the case so far.
The doctored photograph, uploaded by one Manish Vijayvargiya, shows Gandhi wearing a cap and sporting a beard, an official said. After the image was uploaded on April 4, Ujjain district Congress IT and social media cell chief Sahil Dehelvi approached the police and filed a complaint.
The complainant contended that the doctored image had hurt him as well as other supporters of the Congress chief, police said.
After the complaint was made on April 7, a probe was carried out following which a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vijayvargiya, sub-inspector Tarun Kureel of Madhav Nagar police station said Monday. He said no arrest has been made in the case so far.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aviation Tech This Week: A Crazy Shape-Shifter, and the Return of Supersonic Flight
- Karan Johar Lauds Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her 'One of the Best Actresses' in Industry
- Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Six Months Later, Donald Trump Still Doesn't Know How to Close an Umbrella
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results