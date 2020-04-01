Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP Man Quarantined With Wife after They Showed COVID-19 Symptoms, Hid Travel History to Dubai

On being asked, the man admitted that he had returned from Dubai on March 17, but did not inform the authorities about it, the officer said. The couple suffered from cough and cold about a week back.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
A 49-year-old man, who returned to Morena in Madhya Pradesh from Dubai last month, but hid his travel history from authorities, has been quarantined along with his wife after they showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, an official said on Wednesday.

The person and his wife have been admitted to the district hospital on Tuesday after symptoms of coronavirus found in them on being examined by the doctors. "The doctors found symptoms of coronavirus when the couple approached the district hospital for a check-up on Tuesday. They were immediately admitted to an isolation ward," chief medical and health officer, Dr R C Bandil, said.

On being asked, the man admitted that he had returned from Dubai on March 17, but did not inform the authorities about it, the officer said. The couple suffered from cough and cold about a week back. They started home remedies and took medicines, Bandil added.

The samples of the couple have been sent for testing and reports are awaited, he said. Bandil said the officials are now trying to find that how many people came in contact with the suspected patients. "Their family members have also been home quarantined," he said.

