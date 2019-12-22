MP Man Sends Obscene Pictures to Mumbai Woman, Held for Cyber Flashing
Police zeroed in on Shamlal Babulal Chouhan after they began a probe into a woman's complaint last week that she was getting such photographs on her phone.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was held from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cyber flashing by sending obscene photographs of his private parts to a woman from south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.
Police zeroed in on Shamlal Babulal Chouhan after they began a probe into a woman's complaint last week that she was getting such photographs on her phone, an official said. "He sent such pictures three times using a SIM card registered in his wife's name.
The first time the accused called up the woman to say he had sent it by mistake. Chouhan then repeated the act two more times. The third time, the victim's husband called up the number and Chouhan gave the same excuse of it being a mistake," he said.
During his interrogation, the accused has claimed he randomly sends such pictures, with police suspecting he does it after finding out that the number belongs to a woman, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ira Khan Calls Sona Mohapatra 'Aunty', Salman Loses Cool as Sidharth-Rashami's Fight Get Ugly
- Anubhav Sinha to Sujoy Ghosh: Here are the Best Hindi Film Directors of 2019
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: There Are Absolutely No Arguments Against it
- Cristiano Ronaldo on the Moon? Juventus Share Funny Fan-made Memes After Sensational Header Goal