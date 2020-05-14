MP Man Thrashed and Forced to Drink Urine, Commits Suicide

A 20-year old man allegedly committed suicide after he was forced to drink urine in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpur district, police said on Thursday.

The three accused in the case, including two women, were arrested. The alleged incident occurred in Amola Police Station limits.

Police station in-charge Amit Chaturvedi said Vikas Sharma, resident of Sajor village, hanged himself at his house on Wednesday, leaving a suicide note.

In the note, he blamed Manoj Koli, Tarawati Koli and Priyanka Koli for his act, the officer said.

As per the suicide note, Sharma ran into the accused when he went out to fetch water from a handpump on Wednesday morning.

When he was filling his pot with water to offer it in a temple, some water splashed on the pots of the three accused which angered them, the note said.

The accused thrashed him and Manoj Koli urinated in his pot and forced him to drink it, therefore he was committing suicide, the suicide note said.

Police officer Chaturvedi said that the accused were booked under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Manoj Koli, Tarawati Koli and Priyanka Koli were arrested on Thursday, said Karera sub-divisional officer of police G D Sharma, adding that further probe was on.