Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MP Man Tied to Tree, Beaten for Eloping With Married Woman, Sisters Thrashed for Helping

The two sisters, including a minor, were also allegedly molested by the accused, including husband of the married woman, over suspicion that they helped their cousin in running away with the woman.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP Man Tied to Tree, Beaten for Eloping With Married Woman, Sisters Thrashed for Helping
(Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
A man and his two cousin sisters were tied to a tree and severely beaten for several hours by around nine persons in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district after he
allegedly eloped with a married woman, police said Thursday.

The two sisters, including a minor, were also allegedly molested by the accused, including husband of the married woman, over suspicion that they helped their cousin in running away with the woman, they said.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, they said.

In the video, a group of persons were purportedly seen thrashing the three victims while some people stood there as mute spectators.

The married woman's husband on Tuesday asked the three victims to come to his house in Arjun Colony here on the pretext of settling the issues they had with each other, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule told PTI.

But when the three cousins came to meet him, he and his family members allegedly tied them to a tree and thrashed them, the official said.

The accused also allegedly molested the two sisters, he said.

The victims later filed a complaint with the police. "We have arrested five persons, including the married woman's husband, and efforts are on to nab the others involved n the offence," Mule said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram