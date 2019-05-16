English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Man Tied to Tree, Beaten for Eloping With Married Woman, Sisters Thrashed for Helping
The two sisters, including a minor, were also allegedly molested by the accused, including husband of the married woman, over suspicion that they helped their cousin in running away with the woman.
(Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
A man and his two cousin sisters were tied to a tree and severely beaten for several hours by around nine persons in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district after he
allegedly eloped with a married woman, police said Thursday.
The two sisters, including a minor, were also allegedly molested by the accused, including husband of the married woman, over suspicion that they helped their cousin in running away with the woman, they said.
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, they said.
In the video, a group of persons were purportedly seen thrashing the three victims while some people stood there as mute spectators.
The married woman's husband on Tuesday asked the three victims to come to his house in Arjun Colony here on the pretext of settling the issues they had with each other, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule told PTI.
But when the three cousins came to meet him, he and his family members allegedly tied them to a tree and thrashed them, the official said.
The accused also allegedly molested the two sisters, he said.
The victims later filed a complaint with the police. "We have arrested five persons, including the married woman's husband, and efforts are on to nab the others involved n the offence," Mule said.
The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, he added.
allegedly eloped with a married woman, police said Thursday.
The two sisters, including a minor, were also allegedly molested by the accused, including husband of the married woman, over suspicion that they helped their cousin in running away with the woman, they said.
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, they said.
In the video, a group of persons were purportedly seen thrashing the three victims while some people stood there as mute spectators.
The married woman's husband on Tuesday asked the three victims to come to his house in Arjun Colony here on the pretext of settling the issues they had with each other, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule told PTI.
But when the three cousins came to meet him, he and his family members allegedly tied them to a tree and thrashed them, the official said.
The accused also allegedly molested the two sisters, he said.
The victims later filed a complaint with the police. "We have arrested five persons, including the married woman's husband, and efforts are on to nab the others involved n the offence," Mule said.
The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results