MP Man Who Earned Praise from PM Modi has 250 Rare Herbs in His Botanical Museum

Satna: Ramlotan Kushwaha, a native of Satna district in Madhya Pradesh who earned a big praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, has turned his garden in the backyard into a unique botanical museum with over 250 rare medicinal plants.

The prime minister in his radio address had referred to the garden of Kushwaha, praising him for his nature-loving efforts. “The people should draw inspiration from Ramlotan Kushwaha-ji which will not only boost the economy but also support their income,” the PM had said.

Satna is also home to Padma Shri Babulal Dahiya who has pioneered in the field of organic farming and desi seeds.

Incidentally, Kushwaha is a close friend of Dahiya and both the nature lovers work towards saving biodiversity. Dahiya has also saved hundreds of desi-seeds of paddy at his small farm land and owns a seedbank of desi-seeds.

Speaking to News18, Kushwaha said he has preserved in his garden rare medicinal plants which are found in the forests in the past. Some of these plants and herbs find mention in the Charak Sanhita. The collection also has some plants which are found nowhere else presently. These plants include Satawar, black musli, white musli, Hathi Panja, Kamarkas, Lalwanti, Brijraj, Dahiman, Balam Khira, Nanih leaves, black turmeric and Tikhur.

Kushwaha is part of a five-member team in MP Biodiversity Board and visited 40 districts in the year 2016. Jagdish Singh Yadav from Rewa, Shailesh Kushwah from Gwalior and Anil Karne from Jabalpur were part of the visit besides Kushwaha and Dahiya.

The elderly farmer Kushwaha learnt the nitty gritty of the herbs during the trip and on his return, shaped his kachca house into a herbal museum. Also a vaidya (ayurvedic expert), Kushwaha treats locals with the herbs grown in his garden.

