MP: Maoists Give 'Martyrs' Week' Call in Balaghat, Cops on Toes

Naxals have put up banners in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, giving a call to observe ‘Shaheed Saptah’ or ‘martyrs’ week’, which prompted the police to step up security in the area, an official said on Saturday. Balaghat, located in the south eastern region of Madhya Pradesh, is one of the three Naxal-affected districts in the state with Mandla and Dindori being the other two.

“Naxals put up banners and left pamphlets on Friday in Sonewani area under Roopjhar police station limits, in which they gave a call to observe ‘Shaheed Saptah’ from July 28 to August 3,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aditya Prakash Mishra said. Police are investigating how these banners reached the area, he said. “However, there is no information about the presence of Naxals in this area. Intensive patrolling is being carried out to monitor the situation and security has been increased,” Mishra added.

In the banners and posters, the Naxals have given a call to hold condolence meetings and construct memorials in memory of the slain Maoists. Martyrs’ week is observed by the banned CPI (Maoist) during this period every year, in memory of their leader Charu Majumdar, who died on July 27, 1972 in West Bengal.

In June this year, three Naxals, including a member of the divisional committee of ultras, collectively carrying a reward of over Rs 57 lakh on their heads in three states, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Balaghat district. One of them was divisional committee member Nagesh aka Raju Tulavi (40), who was carrying a collective reward of Rs 29 lakh in MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

