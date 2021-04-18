india

2 Migrant Workers Killed, 6 Injured as Van Falls into Well in MP's Barwani
2 Migrant Workers Killed, 6 Injured as Van Falls into Well in MP's Barwani

Representative image.

Representative image.

The van driver apparently fell asleep and as a result, the vehicle fell into the well, police said.

Two migrant labourers were killed and six others seriously injured when a van in which they were returning from Maharashtra fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place around 5.30 am in a village under Rajpur police station area, located nearly 40 km from the district headquarters, sub-divisional officer of police Padam Singh Baghel said.

The van driver apparently fell asleep and as a result, the vehicle fell into the well, he said. The labourers were returning from Maharashtra to their native places in Barwani, the official said.

The two deceased labourers included a woman. They have been identified as Hadibai (50) and Ashok Nazaria (23). The injured labourers were admitted to a hospital, the official said. A case has been registered, he added.

first published:April 18, 2021, 17:30 IST