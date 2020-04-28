MP Minister Claims Majority of Covid-19 Patients in Ujjain Affiliated to Tablighi Jamaat

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Health minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday claimed that of the 123 COVID-19 infections in the state, 103 are Tablighi Jamaat members in Ujjain, the third-most infected district in the state after Bhopal and Indore.

“Of the 123 people who tested positive for coronavirus, 103 are affiliated to the Tablighi Jamaat and only 20 other locals are infected,” he said.

Mishra earlier on Tuesday blamed Jamaat members for delay in containing the disease and its rapid spread. He said that after reaching the state, Jamaat members had attacked the police and doctors and had spat on others, which delayed the speedy detection of cases.

Blaming the "erroneous" Chinese testing kits for the backlog in testing, Mishra said the Centre had offered eight testing machines to the state and four more will come shortly, which would lead to 1,200 daily tests in the state. One such machine has started working in Indore, he added.

“This would ensure that from Thursday onward, there would be no backlog of tests and samples would be tested on a daily basis,” he said.

Of the 3,932 samples sent for tests from Bhopal, 2,030 belonged to Ujjain and only 30 have tested positive, which means the infection has reduced to 1.5%, added Mishra.

Team of senior administrative officers on Tuesday left for Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Barwani, Khargone, Mandsaur, Raisen, Dewas, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Dhar and Indore to assess the measures being taken to curb the pandemic's spread. The teams of IAS, IPS and health officers will take stock of screening and other aspects in the most affected districts.

Mishra said as many as 389 positive patients have recovered completely in the state and 20 more will be discharged from hospitals by Wednesday.

