MP: Minor Girl Raped, Forced to Undergo Abortion; Doctor, Accused Among 4 Held

A 15-year-old girl became pregnant after being raped allegedly by her tutor and her pregnancy was later terminated unlawfully by a doctor at a private hospital here in Madhya Pradesh in connivance with her parents, police said on Thursday. A female director of the private hospital, where the illegal abortion was carried out, the tutor and the parents of the victims were arrested in Betul district on Wednesday, they said.

The hospital director, who is also a doctor, the rape accused (26) and the minor's father and mother, aged 53 and 48, respectively, were arrested after the police received a tip-off about the sordid episode, Betul SP Simala Prasad told reporters. The accused sexually assaulted the girl on October 16 last year at his coaching centre following which she became pregnant, the SP said, citing investigations carried out so far.

Her pregnancy was terminated by the doctor on March 22 unlawfully at the private hospital, Prasad said.All the four accused were involved in getting the five-month-old foetus of the minor aborted clandestinely, the SP said.

Advertisement

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.