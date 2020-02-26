MP Minor Immolates Self Citing Rape, Harassment; 2 Detained
Image for representation.
Betul: A 14-year-old girl died on Wednesday after immolating herself, alleging rape and harassment by three persons in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said.
The Class 8 student poured kerosene and immolated herself at her home in Devgaon village on Tuesday evening and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, additional superintendent of police Shraddha Joshi said.
The girl suffered 90 per cent burns and was first taken to the district hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, Joshi said. In her dying statement, the victim named three persons accusing them of raping and harassing her, the senior official said. On the basis of girl's statement, the police detained Sandeep Hisare (23) and Nitesh Nagle (21), while another accused identified as Ajay is absconding, Joshi said.
The victim has also left a note in which she has held Hisare responsible for her death, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.
