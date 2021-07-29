CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» India» MP: National-level Shooter Killed, Another Injured in Car Accident in Dhar District
1-MIN READ

MP: National-level Shooter Killed, Another Injured in Car Accident in Dhar District

A 28-year-old national-level shooter died, while another athlete sustained grievous injuries when their car flipped after hitting a road divider on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday.

A 28-year-old national-level shooter died, while another athlete sustained grievous injuries when their car flipped after hitting a road divider on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday.

The vehicle has been severely damaged in the accident and further probe is underway, the official said.

A 28-year-old national-level shooter died, while another athlete sustained grievous injuries when their car flipped after hitting a road divider on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, when the two shooters were heading to Jaipur, Rajasthan to participate in a national-level shooting competition, inspector Anand Tiwari of Naugaon police station said. Indore resident Naman Paliwal died on the spot, while Hethvi Desai (25) was rushed to M Y Hospital in a critically injured state, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the car, which was being driven at a high speed, tumbled thrice after hitting a road divider, he said, adding that the duo had strayed into a wrong route.

The vehicle has been severely damaged in the accident and further probe is underway, the official said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 29, 2021, 18:44 IST