MP: National-level Shooter Killed, Another Injured in Car Accident in Dhar District

A 28-year-old national-level shooter died, while another athlete sustained grievous injuries when their car flipped after hitting a road divider on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, when the two shooters were heading to Jaipur, Rajasthan to participate in a national-level shooting competition, inspector Anand Tiwari of Naugaon police station said. Indore resident Naman Paliwal died on the spot, while Hethvi Desai (25) was rushed to M Y Hospital in a critically injured state, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the car, which was being driven at a high speed, tumbled thrice after hitting a road divider, he said, adding that the duo had strayed into a wrong route.

The vehicle has been severely damaged in the accident and further probe is underway, the official said.

