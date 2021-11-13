MP: Naxals Kill Two Villagers on Suspicion of Being Police Informers in Balaghat

A group of Naxals allegedly killed two villagers on suspicion that they were police informers in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place at Malikhedi village under Baihar police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official said.

As per initial information, the Naxals killed Santosh and Jagdish Yadav, aged between 40 to 45 years, said Aditya Pratap Mishra, Baihar’s sub divisional officer of police (SDOP). However, it is yet to be ascertained how many ultras were involved in the crime, he said, adding that further probe is underway. According to the police, the ultras also left behind pamphlets warning villagers against working as police informers. The pamphlets mentioned the name of Khatiya Mocha Area Committee of Naxals. In June this year, Naxals had killed a 42-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Bamhani village under Roopjhar police station area in Balaghat.

