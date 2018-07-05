English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP NEET Counseling 2018 First Allotment List Postponed to 8 July 2018, Check Revised Schedule!
The DME was scheduled to release the MP NEET Counseling 2018 First Allotment List on 4th July for candidates seeking admissions in MBBS and BDS courses in Madhya Pradesh.
Representative image.
MP NEET Counseling 2018 First Allotment List has been postponed to Sunday, 8th July 2018 in the wake of Supreme Court Order due to which the number of seats in the private medical colleges in the state of Madhya Pradesh has been reduced.
The Department of Medical Education (DME), Government of Madhya Pradesh was scheduled to release the MP NEET Counseling 2018 First Allotment List on 4th July for candidates seeking admissions in MBBS and BDS courses in Madhya Pradesh.
However, after Supreme Court’s the schedule has been revised, as per which, the MP NEET Counseling 2018 First Allotment Result will now be released on 8th July 2018 and candidates who make to this list will need to report at the allotted institution from 9th July to 16th July 2018.
DME, Madhya Pradesh has also released the counseling schedule for R.K.D.F. Medical College in which 150 seats are available. Registration for the same is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 6th July and will conclude on 9th July 2018. Candidates will be able to do choice-filling as well as locking during this time period only.
The Second Allotment list will be released on 23rd July 2018 and choice filling for the same will commence on 24th July 2018.
Candidates can check the revised schedule at below:
REVISED TIME SCHEDULE-STATE LEVEL COMBINED ONLINE COUNSELLING NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) 2018, Date 04-07-2018
Candidates can check the revised schedule at below:
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
