In a chilling incident, parents of a two-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur found out about the child being thrashed by their nanny only when they took him to the doctor where his internal organs were found swollen on checkup.

The parents took the two-year-old boy to the doctor on noticing that he had got quieter and weaker, indiatoday.in reported.

Failing to understand what was wrong, the parents decided to install a CCTV camera and saw chilling footage of the child being thrashed by his nanny.

The nanny, identified as Rajini Chaudhury, was hired for a monthly payment of Rs 5,000 to take care of the child once the parents left for work and the family was also providing her with food.

In the CCTV video, the nanny could be seen thrashing the child, dragging him by the hair.

Following this, the police were informed and the nanny was booked and arrested.

