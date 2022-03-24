MP Officer Who Demanded Film on ‘Muslim Killings’ Gets Govt Notice

An Indian Administrative Service officer Niyaz Khan who had demanded a film be made on the Godhra incident had been served a notice by the state government on Thursday.

Khan who is serving as Deputy Secretary with the department of PWD has been given a week’s time for responding to the notice served by the General Administration Department. According to sources, the officer who remains in controversy had tweeted on Bollywood flick The Kashmir Files and had demanded a movie be made on ‘killings of Muslims’ in states.

He had even advised movie director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to donate proceeds of the movie –‘The Kashmir Files’ for the welfare of the Kashmiri pandits. Afterward, Agnihotri had even sought an appointment to meet the IAS officer, when he visited Bhopal.

Several BJP leaders had accused him of fuelling sectarianism.

Sources claimed that the officer in the notice has been accused of breaching the civil services code of conduct.

After his contentious tweets on the movie and its content, political mercury had soared in the state and several BJP leaders had objected to the remarks from a government servant.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra had affirmed that the officer will be served a show-cause notice.

The officer in the past was in the news for his novel based on the life of the underworld don Abu Salem. He had even sought permission to spend time with Salem for his book.

The Kashmir Files to be screened in Bhopal

The much-talked-about movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ will be screened at Makhanlal National University of Journalism and Communication in Bhopal On March 26. A film festival is being organized at the university by Chitra Bharati from March 25. Movie director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, union minister L Murgan, film director Abhinav Kashyap and filmmakers from across the country will take part in the three-day event.

Uma Bharti also comments on the movie

Former MP Chief Minister Uma Bharti also joined the controversy revolving around the movie saying wherever Hindus will be in minority, secularism will be in threat and Kashmir is an example of this trend.

