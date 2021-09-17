MP: On PM Modi’s 71st Birthday, CM Invokes His 'Na khaunga, na khaane dunga' Line Against Corruption

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sharpened his attitude and approach ahead of the bypoll in the state and, on Friday, invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous line against corruption after assuming the office of prime minister: ‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’.

Chouhan was speaking at an exhibition, ‘Seva evam samarpan’ based on the life of the prime minister as part of his 71st birthday celebrations.

The chief minister referred to his ‘jandarshan yatra’ to assess the governance at the grassroots, cautioning those in responsible positions that they should be on alert as mistakes will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken.

Chouhan recently suspended three officers during a live public meeting over complaints of corruption against them.

“The PM had said, “Na khaunga, na khaane dunga. I am also walking his (PM Modi) path and I will also do the same,” Chouhan said. He said offices in the state will ensure all works were carried out without any corruption, and that good governance will be ensured at all cost.

Saying the concept of swaraj could not be bound to a time limit, he added that all ministers, MPs, MLAs, bureaucrats, health volunteers, antyodaya samiti members and others will contribute in the swaraj campaign. To mark PM Modi’s birthday and 20 years in governance, BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit has planned a series of programmes and campaigns under Swaraj Abhiyan from September 17 to October 7.

Chouhan had planted a banyan sapling to mark the day. Vaccination camps, recital of Hanuman Chalisa, swachhta campaigns, marathons, exhibitions and several other events were organised to mark the PM’s birthday in Madhya Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here