CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusBigg Boss 16Viral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » India » MP: Petrol Pump in Jabalpur Shut Down After HC Judge Billed for 57 Litres Petrol Despite 50L Car Tank Capacity
1-MIN READ

MP: Petrol Pump in Jabalpur Shut Down After HC Judge Billed for 57 Litres Petrol Despite 50L Car Tank Capacity

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 21:19 IST

Jabalpur, India

The judge, who was in the rear seat, was shocked to see the receipt (PTI Photo)

The judge, who was in the rear seat, was shocked to see the receipt (PTI Photo)

A four-member committee will be formed to monitor the petrol pumps in terms of quality and billing, informed Food and Civil Supplies District Controller Kamlesh Tandekar

A petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was sealed after a High Court judge was billed for 57 litres of petrol despite his car fuel tank having a capacity for only 50 litres. This led to the closure of the pump in Jabalpur and the administration has set up a team to inspect all fuel outlets.

On Thursday, the judge’s driver asked the petrol pump employee to fill the tank. The judge, who was in the rear seat, was shocked to see the receipt. He had been billed for seven litres more than his car’s fuel tank can hold, said sources.

A four-member committee will be formed to monitor the petrol pumps in terms of quality and billing, informed Food and Civil Supplies District Controller Kamlesh Tandekar, a Free Press Journal report said. The judge called up the local administration, after which the district and food department teams swung into action. A day after an initial inquiry, authorities sealed the pump.

Kamlesh Tandekar informed that a joint committee comprising officials from petroleum companies, the Food-Civil Supplies department and the Naptol department was formed to keep an eye on the petrol pumps and probe the case.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. High Court
  2. madhya pradesh
  3. petrol pump
first published:February 11, 2023, 21:19 IST
last updated:February 11, 2023, 21:19 IST
Read More