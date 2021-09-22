CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

MP Plans Mega Covid-19 Vaccination Drive on September 27 to Achieve 100% First Jab Target

According to official figures, more than 5.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. (File photo/AP)

According to official figures, more than 5.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. (File photo/AP)

The Madhya Pradesh government has been organising special drives to expand vaccination coverage.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced a mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign on September 27 to achieve the target of 100 per cent first dose inoculation of eligible people. The state government has been organising special drives to expand vaccination coverage.

On September 27, the state will again hold a vaccination campaign. In this campaign, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered on priority to eligible persons who are yet to receive a jab, he said. He said efforts will be made to ensure that all eligible adults in the state who have not yet taken the first dose of the vaccine are covered under the mega campaign.

Like the previous campaigns, public participation will be ensured in this drive, too, to achieve the goal (of 100 per cent first dose inoculation), the CM said. Chouhan will hold a meeting in this regard on Thursday. According to official figures, more than 5.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state since January 16 when the nationwide inoculation drive began. Of these, the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to over 4.59 crore people.

first published:September 22, 2021, 23:49 IST