MP Police Arrest Minor Boys for Gang-rape, Blackmail of 14-year-old, Tensions Prevail in Ratlam

Ratlam: Police arrested two minor boys for the gang-rape and blackmail of a 14-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, as tensions gripped the city on Wednesday. Two staffers of a hotel have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested minors had photoshopped the girl's face, who is their classmate, onto obscene pictures and threatened to leak them if she did not give them Rs 2,000.

They then went to her house to collect the money, and on finding her alone at home, took turns raping her. They also found Rs 20,000 at her house and took her gold earrings.

However, the 14-year-old's ordeal continued when they again demanded Rs 2,500, and when she refused as she did not have the money, they sent her to a hotel where a third friend of the boys raped her again.

They also demanded money from the third friend.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother found her earrings missing and inquired about it. The family then approached the police, who arrested the two boys as well as the manager of the hotel where she was raped by the third friend, Imran, and his employee Abid Ali.

As tension prevailed the area after the news spread, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the BJP's student wing — called for a bandh in the region, and also announced a protest rally on Thursday.

