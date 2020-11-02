Police Books Three for Issuing Threats on Social Media to MP Speaker for Opposing French Protest in Bhopal

Bhopal police have lodged a case against three people for issuing threats to Madhya Pradesh assembly Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma who had opposed the protest against French President Emmanuel Macron organised recently in the city.

The assembly security head had submitted a complaint to Director General of Police Vivek Jauhri on Sunday. “After receiving a complaint from MP assembly security incharge, three people- Javed Akhtar, A Khan and Md Suleman, have been booked by the Crime Branch for posting objectionable posts against the protem speaker on social media,” Additional SP Gopal Dhakad said.

The official also said that those commenting on the post have also been booked under section 506 and 507 of IPC, as the main accused.

The Protem speaker was among the Madhya Pradesh leaders who had posted on social media to oppose the protest in Bhopal against French President on Thursday where thousands of Muslims had gathered.

Soon after Rameshwar Sharma slammed the protesters on social media, several people threatened him and cautioned him that he could meet the same fate as VHP leader Kamlesh Tiwari. The assembly security in charge then sought additional security for Sharma and action against the accused.

“Whoever backs radicalism would be opposed openly. If you wish to protest against France, then visit France and protest there, don’t vitiate atmosphere in Bhopal,” Sharma told the media in Raisen. He also slammed Urdu poet Munawwar Rana for his remarks on the France incident.

Sharma affirmed that legal action will be taken in connection to Bhopal protest and added that if any officers if found shielding such elements, he will also be punished. If anyone holds protest related to France in Bhopal, he will be thrown in jail, he added.