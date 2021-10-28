MP Police Bust Sex Racket in Gwalior's Murar Area; 3 Women, 10 Men Arrested

The Madhya Pradesh Police busted a sex racket in the Murar area of Gwalior, near Jaderia, on Wednesday night. Three women and 10 men have been arrested from the second floor of a building where these activities were being carried out. The landlady was running the racket through a madam, who used to provide prostitutes for Rs. 500 an hour.

According to reports, the police station had received a tip-off about the flesh trade being plied at Pritam Mahour’s house near the Jaderua Dam. Customers were flocking here in large numbers every day. After the arrests were made, Pritam Mahour was interrogated and it was discovered that he was running the racket through his wife. The racket was going on under the guise of a dairy shop.

Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava, along with a female police team, raided the house. First, a member of the team went inside as a customer. After the sex racket was confirmed, the team raided. Two women were found in a compromising position with three men in one of the rooms.

The owner’s wife, Geeta Mahour, was in the next room, which had seven other customers waiting for their turn. The police made arrests and confiscated the cash and other material from the spot.

According to police, Geeta used to charge up to Rs 500 from the customers. Police said that this sex den was running for two years. Initially, nobody suspected anything because of the dairy shop, but later even the locals got suspicious when the same people kept coming back. The neighbours then informed the police about the matter.

Apart from Gwalior, regular customers from the Bhind-Morena district would visit the sex base. The customers included people of all ages, from 19 to 60 years. The police are now interrogating the accused.

