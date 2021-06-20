MP Police Clueless about Unknown Caller Who Threatened IAS Officer for 'Taking on High and Mighty'

The Madhya Pradesh police have so far been clueless about an unknown caller, who had allegedly threatened IAS officer Lokesh Jangid for “taking on the high and mighty” a couple of days back.

Jangid recently came into focus after he alleged Rs 55 lakh scam regarding oxygen concentrators in Barwani and was transferred to Bhopal thereafter.

On Thursday, he had complained to the DGP about the alleged call that was made on Signal app. In his letter to the DGP, he informed that the caller asked him to go on leave for six months, issuing a threat for his life.

DIG Irshad Wali on Saturday said that the caller has uninstalled his signal app, making it “difficult to trace him” and Jangid has also not provided any evidence for backing his complaint.

“The police will write to the central service app seeking details of the unknown caller who had used the application. Any action is possible once material evidence is received by the police,” he added.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Saturday claimed that the IAS officer had been involved in indiscipline on multiple occasions and the IAS association had flayed him as well for his acts. He further mocked the officer’s claim about the call. “Now, he is also unable to clarify who had threatened him,” said the minister, who had earlier advised the officer to clear his side in a show-cause notice served to him.

The IAS officer (27) has faced eight transfers in just four years and the recent appointment at Barwani as Addl District Magistrate lasted for 42 days and was sent back to Rajya Shiksha Kendra recently. He had a fallout with the DM in Barwani and later accused him of gross corruption.

On Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh wrote to Home minister Narottam Mishra seeking security cover for the young bureaucrat.

