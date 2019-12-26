MP Police Fumes as UP Counterparts Attribute Viral Video of Vandalism to Them
The Uttar Pradesh police's Twitter handle (@UPPViralCheck) claimed on Wednesday that "the incident shown in the video is not related to @UPPolice, it is a video of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh."
Protesters pelt stones at police personnel after their clash during a rally against NRC and amended Citizenship Act, at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow, Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Jabalpur: Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens in several states, a video showing police brutality has emerged as a bone of contention between police forces in Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh.
The video, which went viral on social media, showed a few policemen in anti-riot gear engaging in vandalism at an unspecified place and time. It was shared on social media by some people who claimed that the incident took place in UP.
However, the UP Police's Twitter handle (@UPPViralCheck) on Wednesday said "the incident shown in the video is not related to @UPPolice, it is a video of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh."
वीडियो में दिखाई जा रही घटना @UPPolice से संबंधित नहीं है, यह जबलपुर मध्य प्रदेश का वीडियो है।#UPPAgainstFakeNews pic.twitter.com/7GBEYkTw2W— UPPOLICE FACT CHECK (@UPPViralCheck) December 25, 2019
The attribution did not go down well with the cops in Jabalpur city, which witnessed violence as anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests took an unprecedented turn after Friday prayers last week. The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at the police, injuring at least 20.
Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said they have have several such videos showing the UP Police taking part in vandalism. Singh said such videos go viral in case law and order deteriorates and the veracity of such content should be first verified.
Singh said the veracity of the above video would be ascertained and, if found guilty, the policemen in question would be punished.
According to sources, MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan also brought up the possibility of an inquiry into the matter.
On December 20, curfew was imposed in Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal areas of Jabalpur city after miscreants pelted stones, clashed with the police, and destroyed property during an anti-CAA protest.
(With inputs from Prateek Mohan Awasthi in Jabalpur)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Backs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Says They Both are Well-behaved
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Go on a Christmas Date, See Pics
- Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Stand Out in This Family Entertainer
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More
- An Apple Mac Pro Was Used to Create Animations For The Latest Jumanji Movie