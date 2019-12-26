Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Police Fumes as UP Counterparts Attribute Viral Video of Vandalism to Them

The Uttar Pradesh police's Twitter handle (@UPPViralCheck) claimed on Wednesday that "the incident shown in the video is not related to @UPPolice, it is a video of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh."

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 26, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
MP Police Fumes as UP Counterparts Attribute Viral Video of Vandalism to Them
Protesters pelt stones at police personnel after their clash during a rally against NRC and amended Citizenship Act, at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow, Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Image: PTI)

Jabalpur: Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens in several states, a video showing police brutality has emerged as a bone of contention between police forces in Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed a few policemen in anti-riot gear engaging in vandalism at an unspecified place and time. It was shared on social media by some people who claimed that the incident took place in UP.

However, the UP Police's Twitter handle (@UPPViralCheck) on Wednesday said "the incident shown in the video is not related to @UPPolice, it is a video of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh."

The attribution did not go down well with the cops in Jabalpur city, which witnessed violence as anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests took an unprecedented turn after Friday prayers last week. The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at the police, injuring at least 20.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said they have have several such videos showing the UP Police taking part in vandalism. Singh said such videos go viral in case law and order deteriorates and the veracity of such content should be first verified.

Singh said the veracity of the above video would be ascertained and, if found guilty, the policemen in question would be punished.

According to sources, MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan also brought up the possibility of an inquiry into the matter.

On December 20, curfew was imposed in Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal areas of Jabalpur city after miscreants pelted stones, clashed with the police, and destroyed property during an anti-CAA protest.

(With inputs from Prateek Mohan Awasthi in Jabalpur)

