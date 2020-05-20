MP Police Headquarters Bars Entry of Cops Residing in Red Zone Jahangirabad as Covid-19 Cases Surge

As a precautionary measure, Madhya Pradesh police headquarters has barred the entry of policemen residing in red zone categorised Jahangirabad as the area has registered over 200 cases of novel coronavirus. The cops have been asked to work from home.

The ‘Work from Home’ order has also been issued for those policemen residing in Bhopal, another Covid-19 red zone area.

It is noted that the police headquarters, which has issued the order, is also based in Jahangirabad area along with several other police establishments including Control Room, Home Guards HQ, 7th Battalion headquarters, Special Task Force headquarters, Jahangirabad police station, Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI), Police Officers’ Mess and others.

A large number of policemen and their kin were among those who tested positive for coronavirus in Jahangirabad area in the state.

Those officers/employees who reside in red zone areas, including Jahangirabad, have been asked to ‘Work from Home’ and avoid their physical presence in the headquarters, until further orders.

Moreover, the headquarters has also ordered to make arrangements for shifting police staffers from red zone Jahangirabad area to another place. The order has also warned that those police staffer who does not want to shift to another place will be held responsible for their own decision.

Meanwhile, the local administration is also shifting the residents of Jahangirabad, a densely populated old town area in Madhya Pradesh, to a safer place in order to save them from being infected from the virus.

A few days back, the police headquarters was shut down after an on-duty constable was tested positive for coronavirus. Afterwards, the police headquarters had ordered the staffers to visit the headquarters only in case of emergencies or pending work and discharge work from home through emails and Whatsapp.

After Covid-19 outbreak in the city, policemen of at least ten stations have contracted the infection and police residential colonies in Nehru Nagar, TT Nagar and Jahangirabad too are not spared with the virus outbreak. Among others, a constable posted at Economic Offence Wing also had contracted the infection forcing the administration to shut down the wing for a while.

