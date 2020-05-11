INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

MP Police Launch 'FIR at Doorstep' Scheme on Pilot Basis

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The 'FIR Aapke Dwar (FIR at your doorstep) is a pilot project under which a complainant is supposed to dial police emergency number 100 to lodge an FIR.

  • PTI Bhopal
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
Share this:

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday launched a special initiative enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations.

The "FIR Aapke Dwar" (FIR at your doorstep) is a pilot project under which a complainant is supposed to dial police emergency number 100 to lodge an FIR.

"This scheme will prove to be a boon for people of the state as it will resolve their problems at their doorstep only and they need not have to come to police stations," said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Initially, the scheme will be implemented in a police station area under 11 divisions (both urban and rural) of the state and also under one police station in Datia. The scheme will cover a total of 23 police station areas, he said.

Explaining the procedure, Mishra said once a complainant dials 100, police personnel will reach his/her residence to get the FIR registered.

The home minister also launched "Dial-112" scheme under which facilities of ambulance, police and fire services will be made available to the caller immediately across the

state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Jouhri said on the occasion that trained head constables are deployed for the' FIR at the doorstep' scheme.

"The scheme will continue as a pilot project till August 31, after which its results will be analysed for expanding its area of implementation," the DGP said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading