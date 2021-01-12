MP Police Shuts Down Hindu Mahasabha's 'Godse Gyanshala' After Uproar

Madhya Police on Tuesday shut down the Godse Gyanshala (library/study centre), an initiative of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha to "spread Nathuram Godse’s views among the youth".

The Hindu Mahasabha had established the special facility at its Daulatganj office in Gwalior’s Lashkar area last Sunday.

After the media reported the matter, the BJP government took cognizance of the matter and state Home minister ordered the police to act against the said facility, an officer from the Department of Home said.

Besides details of freedom fighters and great personalities, the facility had compiled the speeches, pictures and literature based on the life of the Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse at the Gwalior office.

Congress party had taken strong cognizance on the matter saying elements backed by BJP-RSS were propagating Godse’s ideology in the country of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier in year 2017, the Hindu Mahasabha had to establish a Godse temple in the same office in Gwalior. As the controversy snowballed, the administration had seized the bust from the office.

The organisation has been demanding release of the statue time and again and in May this year reaffirmed that Godse temple will be established.

MPCC chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday slammed the attempt to start Godse Gyanshala saying everyone knowns Godse and his ideology so what was the need to propagate his views. "They did nothing to propagate ideas of Mahatma Gandhi," added Nath.

He hinted that BJP was behind all this as the party wants to abet Godse’s views. He also slammed the idea of Godse temple.

(With inputs from Sushil Kaushik, Gwalior)