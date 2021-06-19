MP Police Yet to Trace Unidentified Caller Who 'Threatened' IAS Officer for Exposing Alleged Scam

Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday said they are yet to trace the unidentified caller who has allegedly threatened a 2014-batch IAS officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid through a messaging app Signal for making corruption allegations against some state officers. The young bureaucrat has accused his senior officer of getting him removed from the post of Additional District Magistrate of Barwani after he exposed an alleged scam in oxygen concentrators’ supply. A chat stating the same was leaked, following which the state government issued a notice to the IAS officer.

Jangid, who was transferred to Bhopal, has complained to Madhya Pradesh DGP Vivek Johri after receiving “threatening calls" from the unidentified person on Thursday evening. The unknown caller threatened him for his acts of taking on the “high and mighty" and asked him to go on a leave for six months, issuing threat for his life, Jangid alleged.

Meanwhile, DIG Irshad Wali said that the caller has uninstalled his Signal app which is why it is getting difficult to trace him. “The IAS officer has also not provided any evidence for backing his complaint," said the DIG, adding that the police will write to central service app seeking details of the unknown caller who had used the it. “Any action is possible once material evidence are received by the police," he added.

Speaking on the matter, State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang has claimed that Jangid had been involved in indiscipline on occasions and the IAS association had flayed him as well for his acts. “Now the officer is not able to clarify who had threatened him," said the minister, who had earlier advised the officer to clear his side in the show-cause notice served to him.

The IAS officer (27) has faced eight transfers in mere four years and the recent appointment at Barwani as Additional District Magistrate lasted for 42 days and he was sent back to Rajya Shiksha Kendra days ago. He had a fallout with the DM in Barwani and later accused him of gross corruption.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had on Friday wrote to State Home minister Narottam Mishra supporting security cover for the young bureaucrat.

