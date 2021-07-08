Often in the news for wrong reasons, Bhopal Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur has hit the headlines with a positive incident. The BJP lawmaker on Wednesday married off two girls from poor families at her residence in Bhopal, taking part in all the traditional customs and rituals.

The marriage processions, which started from Ujjain, had reached the MP’s residence late evening on Wednesday and all the rituals were performed there as the two couples tied the knot in the presence of the MP.

Playing the guardian of the girls, the MP was present at the doors to receive the marriage processions that had reached her residence. During the rituals, the MP also was seen dancing with others and also seen with moist eyes when the her ‘daughters’ left after the marriages were solemnised.

“I carry different forms of myself including a mother, a father, a guru and a sanyasin as well,” said the MP. Extending blessings to the newly wed couples, Thakur said she was happy for them and promised that she will continue to discharge duty as a parent afterwards as well. “My doors are always open for these couples,” she said.

Narmada Prasad Mishra, the father of these girls, Chanchal and Sandhya, had earlier approached Thakur and pleaded for help for their daughters’ wedding. Mishra had told the MP that his business was destroyed in lockdown and he had no sources to arrange the wedding.

The MP immediately pledged to marry off the girls in a grand style.

She had promised Mishra that marriages will take place at her bungalow and she will bear all the expenses incurred during the function.

Calling Thakur ‘Pragya Didi’, the girls thanked the MP saying she acted like an elder sister and performed their marriages, saving their parents from hassles.

Congress party again took a dig at the BJP MP as spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that it always heartening to see ‘Bahan Pragya Thakur’ playing basketball, walking without help or like this. To add, recently Thakur was seen playing basketball in a Bhopal stadium.

For months in the past, the MP was wheelchair bound, attributing her injuries to Congress rule custodial tortures.

