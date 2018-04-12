English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) 2018: Admit Cards Released at peb.mp.gov.in, Download Now
Madhya Pradesh Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 15th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various diploma programmes offered in Polytechnic institutions in the state.
MP Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) – 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Professional Examination Board (PEB), Bhopal.
MP Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) – 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Professional Examination Board (PEB), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on its official website – peb.mp.gov.in.
Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to Download Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://peb.mp.gov.in
Step 2: Under Latest Updates, click on 'Test Admit Card - Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) – 2018'
Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth, click on Search
Step 4: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://peb.mp.gov.in/tacs/tac_2018/PPT_TAC18/default_tac.html
Candidates must carry the Admit Card and a valid Photo ID Card (original + 1 copy) to the exam centre for verification purpose. 'Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI,' read a statement on the official website.
Madhya Pradesh Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) – 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 15th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various diploma programmes offered in Polytechnic institutions in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The entrance exam will comprise of questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry of Class 10th level.
Madhya Pradesh Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) – 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 15th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various diploma programmes offered in Polytechnic institutions in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The entrance exam will comprise of questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry of Class 10th level.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
