MP Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) 2018: Admit Cards Released at peb.mp.gov.in, Download Now

MP Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) – 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Professional Examination Board (PEB), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on its official website – peb.mp.gov.in.Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1: Visit the official website – http://peb.mp.gov.inStep 2: Under Latest Updates, click on 'Test Admit Card - Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) – 2018'Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth, click on SearchStep 4: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referencehttp://peb.mp.gov.in/tacs/tac_2018/PPT_TAC18/default_tac.htmlCandidates must carry the Admit Card and a valid Photo ID Card (original + 1 copy) to the exam centre for verification purpose. 'Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI,' read a statement on the official website.Madhya Pradesh Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) – 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 15th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various diploma programmes offered in Polytechnic institutions in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The entrance exam will comprise of questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry of Class 10th level.