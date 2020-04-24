Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Prepares to Bring Back Migrant Labourers Stranded in Other States Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Chouhan also held detailed consultations with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, who assured full cooperation.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 24, 2020, 11:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The Centre has, so far, released about Rs 2.45 lakh crore as GST compensation to states since the implementation of GST on July 1, 2017.
Representative image.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that the state government will bring back migrant labourers stranded in other states ever since the sudden imposition of nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Chouhan also held detailed consultations with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, who assured full cooperation. In a closed door meeting in the state capital, the MP CM said that all necessary action will be taken in this connection.

The state government is working on the means to permit family members to fetch those labourers stranded in other states. Simultaneously, labourers from other states stranded in Madhya Pradesh will also be allowed to go back to their respective states.

For this, they will be able to use their own conveyance or those provided by their state governments. He further added that the workers stranded in different districts within Madhya Pradesh will be able to travel back to their homes. Instructions are being issued to the officials in this connection.

Chouhan informed that the safe return of workers will be done ensuring strict social distancing. Elaborate arrangements will be made for screening and testing of labourers returning home.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres