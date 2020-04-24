MP Prepares to Bring Back Migrant Labourers Stranded in Other States Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that the state government will bring back migrant labourers stranded in other states ever since the sudden imposition of nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Chouhan also held detailed consultations with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, who assured full cooperation. In a closed door meeting in the state capital, the MP CM said that all necessary action will be taken in this connection.

The state government is working on the means to permit family members to fetch those labourers stranded in other states. Simultaneously, labourers from other states stranded in Madhya Pradesh will also be allowed to go back to their respective states.

For this, they will be able to use their own conveyance or those provided by their state governments. He further added that the workers stranded in different districts within Madhya Pradesh will be able to travel back to their homes. Instructions are being issued to the officials in this connection.

Chouhan informed that the safe return of workers will be done ensuring strict social distancing. Elaborate arrangements will be made for screening and testing of labourers returning home.

