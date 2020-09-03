INDIA

Probe Ordered After Pics Of Indore District Prison's Jailer With Honey Trap Accused Go Viral

Photography is prohibited inside a prison. (Image for representation)

In the photographs, jailer K K Kulshreshta is seen sitting on a chair outside the video-conference room in the women’s wing of the district jail and talking to the honey trap case accused Shweta Vijay Jain.

Indore: A couple of pictures of an Indore district prison’s jailer talking to a woman lodged there after arrest in the honey trap case have gone viral on social media, prompting the Madhya Pradesh prisons department to order a probe how and who clicked the photos ‘secretly’. As photography is prohibited inside the prison, a senior official said they suspect that one of the jail staff members clicked the pictures “secretly”.

In the photographs, jailer K K Kulshreshta is seen sitting on a chair outside the video-conference room in the women’s wing of the district jail and talking to the honey trap case accused Shweta Vijay Jain. Talking to .

