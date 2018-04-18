Another Vyapam Goof-Up: Son Applies for Exam, But Admit Card Comes for Father

A native of Indore, Bhaskar Bachhane, 17, was shocked to see that his Pre Agriculture Test admit card, instead of carrying his name, mentioned his father’s name as the candidate.Bhaskar had applied for the MP Professional Examination Board exam through designated online system, but was in for a rude shock when the admit card was uploaded by Vyapam on its official website on Monday.Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, popularly known as Vyapam, is a professional examination board of Madhya Pradesh. It conducts various tests for admission to professional courses and streams.The Test Admit Card (TAC) had all the details of the student, but instead of carrying his name, the crucial document mentioned his father, Mohan Bachhane, as the candidate.“The fear of losing a year, has plunged Bhaskar into depression,” Bhaskar’s father Mohan Bachhane, a school teacher by profession, told News18.Soon after the admit cards were available online, the father rushed to Vyapam office in Bhopal to get it corrected.The man was, however, turned away by the Vyapam officers who said rules does not permit them to make any amendments.“After clearing class XII last year, Bhaskar had dropped out a year to prepare for the exam,” said Bachhane.On the same day, another student Shubham Singh, 18, a student from Bhopal, approached Vyapam with the same problem as his father Chandar Singh’s name was mentioned as his name in the admit card.With the exam slated to take place on April 21 and 22, both the students pleaded with the Vyapam officers to correct their admit cards.One of the Vyapam employees, not wishing to be named, said that four students had approached him with the same problem ahead of Pre-Polytechnic Test held recently.Vyapam spokesperson, Dr Alok Verma said, “We cautioned students to carefully check the forms before submitting them online, but they seldom follow our advice and approach us for corrections at the eleventh hour, which the rules do not permit.”Exam Controller, AKS Bhadauria also affirmed similar views and said: "We have opted for class X mark sheet and mark the name on TAC as mentioned in the mark sheet, but due to negligence of candidates and online kiosk owners, wrong information is fed in the forms."The officer, however, said that they can’t make any amendments without the court’s intervention and said he would take up the issue with the seniors.The organisation, which reported massive admission and recruitment anomalies in 2013-14, has brought about a number of measures to inculcate transparency into the system. The anomalies are still under CBI probe.