INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

MP Raj Bhavan Declared Non-containment Zone in Less than 4 Days after Covid-19 Cases Detected

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

All 10 people infected are undergoing treatment in hospitals and members of other 10 families of the containment area have been transferred to a quarantine facility, said a statement from the MP government.

Vivek Trivedi
  • News18 Bhopal
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
Share this:

The Raj Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh has been declared a non-containment zone less than four days after being assigned as a containment zone due to the onslaught of coronavirus in the high-profile campus.

All 10 people infected are undergoing treatment in hospitals and members of other 10 families of the containment area have been transferred to a quarantine facility, said a statement from the MP government.

The Governor's House was declared a containment zone by district administration after six cases were reported in the campus on May 27.

The Secretary to Governor Manohar Dubey said check-up of 395 people of Raj Bhavan premises was conducted. In addition to the 10 positive cases earlier, reports of all the remaining 385 cases have been found negative, he said.

The prohibitive and safety provisions are there to stay at the Governor House for the time being.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading