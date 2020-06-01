MP Raj Bhavan Declared Non-containment Zone in Less than 4 Days after Covid-19 Cases Detected

The Raj Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh has been declared a non-containment zone less than four days after being assigned as a containment zone due to the onslaught of coronavirus in the high-profile campus.

All 10 people infected are undergoing treatment in hospitals and members of other 10 families of the containment area have been transferred to a quarantine facility, said a statement from the MP government.

The Governor's House was declared a containment zone by district administration after six cases were reported in the campus on May 27.

The Secretary to Governor Manohar Dubey said check-up of 395 people of Raj Bhavan premises was conducted. In addition to the 10 positive cases earlier, reports of all the remaining 385 cases have been found negative, he said.

The prohibitive and safety provisions are there to stay at the Governor House for the time being.