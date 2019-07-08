MP Registers Slight Decrease in Crime Cases; Bhopal, Indore Continue to Remain Unsafe for Women

Bhopal: Even as atrocities against women came down slightly in Madhya Pradesh under the Congress government, over 2,400 rape cases were reported in the first six months of the year.

While 2,857 rape cases were registered between January 1 and June 15, 2018, 2,425 cases were reported during the corresponding period in 2019, Home Minister Bala Bachchan said in a written reply to the Assembly on the first day of Monsoon Session on Monday.

The House was then adjourned after members paid tributes to departed leaders and two CRPF troopers.

A total of 39,735 cases of different crimes were registered by police during the first six months last year. The number came down to 36,035 this year. However, the accused were convicted in only 77 of these cases.

The response came in reply to a query raised by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav on the number of crimes registered in the first six months of the year and subsequent police action against them.

“The crime rate has gone down in 2019 as compared to last year,” the minister said. Often called the crime capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore reported maximum number of rape cases (466), followed by Bhopal (358), Gwalior (199) and Jabalpur (258).

Of the 19,500 cases of atrocities registered in the state till June 15, police submitted 10,945 challans in court. As far as rape cases are concerned, challans were submitted in only 1,361 cases.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Bachchan said speedy and stringent action would be taken in cases of atrocities against women.